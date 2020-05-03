Covid pandemic taught us lesson for the need to strengthen the health sector- Chowna Mein

Itanagar- The Covid pandemic has taught us a lesson for the need to strengthen the health sector with latest and innovative technologies in the state, said Chowna Mein, Dy Chief of Arunachal Pradesh.

A 7 member high level team led by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, was on a 2-day visit to the districts of Eastern Arunachal along Arunachal-Assam border to take stock of planning, preparedness and implementation of COVID – 19 response by the district administration.

The high level team comprising of Minister Health Alo Libang, Member of Parliament Tapir Gao, State BJP president Biyuram Wahge, MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Secretary Health P. Parthiban and Secretary Disaster Management Dani Salu visited Deomali at Tirap, Changlang at Changlang and Namsai at Namsai districts on May 2 and on day 2, the team visited Roing in Lower Dibang Valley, Pasighat in East Siang and Likabali in Lower Siang district on May 3.

The high level team on Day 1, took a review meeting with district administrations of Tirap, Changlang and Namsai districts at Deomali, Changlang and Namsai.

On day 2, the team also held meeting with district administrations of Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang and Lower Siang districts at Roing, Pasighat and Likabali.

Mein informed that the state government is continuously monitoring the preparedness and management of COVID-19 in the state which are being also monitored at the highest level by the union government.

He asked the district administration to keep a vigil at check gates on the entry and movement of stranded people and students who would be returning home from various places. He advised district administration to take due precautions to check every people who would be returning to their places to prevent the spread of the virus in the districts.

He stated that covid pandemic is an eye opener, it has taught us a lesson for the need to strengthen the health sector with latest and innovative technologies in the state.

He said that since Arunachal being categorized in green zone, the day to day and economic activities as per the MHA guidelines has to be allowed by the district administration at the districts to help the small growers and business traders.

He appealed the district administration to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, sensitize people to wear mask and maintain social distancing.

He commended the district administration of Lohit for the resilience, hard work, dedication and commitment shown by them in dealing with the lone COVID-19 positive case of the state.

DCM Mein informed that there would be no dearth of funds to tackle the situation and in the fight against the Covid19 pandemic in the state. The state government would ensure availability of sufficient funds for fight against Covid19.

Health minister Alo Libang stated that coming days are going to be crucial and very critical as many stranded people would be returning home from outside which could also be from hotspot zones. He directed the district administration to initiate planning for check and quarantine process among others.

MP Tapir Gao expressed hope that district administration is fully prepared and equipped to deal with the situation which would arise when people and students return to their homes.

The high level team was apprised by the DCs and DMOs on their strategies and experience, actions taken so far, isolation and quarantine facilities, emergency services pressed into operation apart from measures taken to ensure supply of essential goods to people and number of people who are put under quarantine in the district.

The team had visited the dedicated COVID hospital in Pasighat and inspected the COVID control rooms, mobile Covid19 sample collection Kiosk at check gates, COVID care centres, COVID isolation wards, quarantine centres at Deomali, Changlang, Namsai, Roing and Pasighat.

The team will head to districts in the Western Arunachal bordering Assam on May 4 to access the district preparedness against the pandemic.