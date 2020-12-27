COVID-19 vaccine: Dry run in Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat on December 28, 29

NEW DELHI- Two days Dry run of COVID-19 vaccine is starting from tomorrow in four states — Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The exercise will continue on December 28 and 29, in two districts of each state.

There will be no vaccine involved in the process, which will only check the feasibility of the plan which involves real-time monitoring through Co-WIN app.

In Assam vaccination Dry Run will be held in Sonitpur and Nalbari More than five hospitals have been chosen to conduct the vaccination drive. During the first phase of the trial, the vaccine doses will be administered to only healthcare workers and Anganwadi workers.

Here’s how the dry run will take place

It will be a mock drill. Everything except vaccine administering will be tested. Data will be fed to Co-WIN app, cold storage will be tested, the transport of vaccines from cold storage to the sites, crowd management at sites will be checked. For vaccination, as many sites as possible will be used. Hence, the dry runs too will be conducted in all different settings — district hospitals, community health centres or primary health care centre, urban site, private health facility and rural outreach. The aim of the exercise is to identify challenges and make required changes in the plan so that the final process becomes foolproof. The programme managers will get a hands-on experience of how everything will take place at various levels. The mock drill will include concurrent monitoring and review at block and district levels, and preparation of feedback to be shared with the state and the Centre.