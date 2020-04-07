Covid-19: Strong Action will be taken against lockdown Violators- SP Tumme Amo

Itanagar

Covid-19 outbreak: The SP Capital Tumme Amo on Tuesday informed that police have started to initiate strong action against the lockdown violators. “We have arranged space in both Itanagar and Naharlagun to keep the seized vehicles. Those roaming around without any valid reasons will now have to face action,” he said.

The IGPs Chukhu Apa and Apur Bitin alogwith SP tumme Amo and other officials on Tuesday visited the various check posts of capital region and reviewed the status of the lockdown measures.

The state police have reported 94 instance of violation of lockdown on Tuesday from across the state. The police seized 23 vehicles and arrested 58 people for the violation. A fine of Rs 19,300 was collected in a single day.

Further the police informed that since the start of lockdown 855 number of violation have been reported so far. They have seized 436 vehicles and arrested 301 people while lodging FIR in 101 cases. The police have till now collected fine of Rs 4, 32,350.

In Itanagar, capital police also recorded several violations and booked several people, seized 25 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc. A total of 2 FIRs have also been registered at Itanagar police station and 1 at Naharlagun, Capital Police sources informed.

As a precautionary measure to keep a check on the spread of Corona Virus, capital District administration has imposed section 144 of CrPC prohibiting any gathering of more than two people. The order shall be effective from 3:30 pm up to 8:00 am and remain in force till 14 April.

The public transportation remains suspended on Tuesday except for those vehicles who are on essential supply duties.

Meanwhile, the Additional District Magistrate, Talo Potom made a whirlwind tour within twin capital city including Nirjuli and Hollongi to ensure the strict imposition of the order. He also interacted with the police and health workers working round the clock at most of the check gates and check post..

ADM Potom was accompanied with SDPO, K.Sikom, and hordes of IRbn personnel.

Meanwhile Capital SP Tumme Amo also visited all the check gates and check post of the capital complex and encourage the morale of the police force. He also distributed kits and other essential items to the security personnel and police officers.