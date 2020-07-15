Covid-19 situation in Arunachal Pradesh is under control– IMA

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- COVID 19 situation in the state is under control and on second stage, no need to panic, stated the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Arunachal Pradesh branch.

The IMA state unit Vice president Dr. Kesang Wangdi Thongdok said that situation is under control because it is on second stage of local transmission and it is able to contract tracing which health department is doing on it, while addressing a press briefing here today at RKM Hospital. He requested everyone to maintain and follow the guidelines and SOP issued by government.

Highlighting present covid 19 infected data’s of state, IMA State branch president Dr. Lobsan Setim said the mortality rate is 0.65 percent and 85 percents of covid 19 positive ceases are Asymptomatic in our State which is good news for us.

As COVID 19 is new pandemic for everyone so every one has to take responsibility in fighting against covid 19.

In capital region the local transmission is going very fast, so every one have to be alert and sincerely follow the government’s guidelines to prevent from this pandemic.

He also advice the people to avoid visit in hospital, if there is no emergency cases because hospital is high risk zone for Corona Virus.

He also requested state governments for speedup of testing capacity.

Speaking on new MLA cottage in to COVID 19 hospital Dr. Setim said that Government is taking positive decision to convert MLA cottage in to covid hospital, and it was decided as per suggestion of technical person of health department of state to provide good facilities to the patents. So he requested public to cooperate the government decisions.

Further he also requested the state government identified the separate COVID care center facility for the health workers who are covid 19 positive.