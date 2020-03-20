COVID-19 scare: next two weeks will be very sensitive- CM

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu today informed the people and said that ” COVID-19 is in stage II now, but the next two weeks will be very sensitive on chances of community spreading and hence, I would like to appeal the citizens to strictly follow the precautionary measures/ guidelines being given by the Health Department or the Govt of India.”

We need to take precautions, particularly we need to keep social distancing and maintain personal hygiene by washing hands with soaps or use hand sanitizers to keep the virus at bay,” he said.

While interacting with the media in his office Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that ” As a precautionary measure to contain the likely spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has cancelled all the visitor/tourist Inner Line Permits (ILPs) so that no virus-infected person can enter our state.

“Since Arunachal has no COVID-19 positive cases, but it can only transmit from outside and hence considering this, government has ordered to cancel all the tourist and visitor ILPs which were issued earlier,” he told reporters after attending the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories on strategies to combat Coronavirus pandemic.

A govt circular stated that “All visitor/ tourist ILP holders are barred from entering the State of Arunachal Pradesh with effect from 21-3-2020 until further orders,”.

The Chief Minister also said, people coming from ‘outside’ the state are being strictly checked through thermal scanners in all check gates across the state. Moreover, Govt has ordered closure of all schools, colleges and universities till April 5 as a preventive step.

Talking about the measures taken by the Govt, the CM said in all 26 districts including Itanagar Capital Complex, isolation wards and quarantine facilities have been earmarked to tackle any eventualities. He also informed that the State Govt will set up a laboratory for testing of samples for COVID-19 in coming days.

Meanwhile, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 amongst the employees of State Civil Secretariat, the Govt today directed that 50 per cent of its Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ employees to attend their offices every alternative day and the remaining 50 per cent to work from their homes, Khandu said.

Endorsing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal of “Janata curfew” on Sunday, the Chief Minister appealed the residents of Arunachal Pradesh to stay indoors on that day and give a united fight against the COVID-19 disease.