By Arunachal24 research team

Health experts say the best, simplest ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has killed thousands of people and affected laks around the world, follow the tried and true cold-season admonishments given out for generations.

Wash your hands. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your face. Stay home if you are sick.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets, which typically travel about three to six feet and settle on surfaces, where they can live for a few hours up to several days, according to the World Health Organization.

There is a risk of catching the disease by inhaling those particles, but there is a more significant risk of getting it by touching surfaces, such as desks, handrails, or doorknobs, where those droplets may have settled.

“The disease transmission goes from a cough or sneeze to a surface to your hand to your face, and that’s how people get infected,” said health experts.

Just wearing a mask alone won’t protect you. The World Health Organization says they only work if you also practice frequent hand washing and other preventive measures.

The agency also doesn’t recommend masks for everyone.

If you’re healthy, WHO says you should only wear one if you’re taking care of someone with the suspected virus. If you’re coughing, have a fever or have difficulty breathing, you should not only wear a mask, but see a doctor.