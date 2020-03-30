Covid-19 Hospital to be operationalized from Thursday- Health Minister

Naharlagun

All patient from TRIHMS will be shifted to RKM hospital and TRHIMS will start functioning as Covid-19 hospital from Thursday, informed Alo Libang, health minister, Arunachal Pradesh.

He also said that ” Ventilators, masks and hand gloves have arrived and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will arrive in the state on Thursday” .

The state government has done requisition of a helicopter for delivery of equipments and medicines to the districts,” said health minister.

The COVID-19 state nodal officer, Dr L Jampa informed that till now 33 sample has been collected in the state, of which 23 have been negative and said result of remaining 10 samples will be available on Tuesday.

Health minister alongwith Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Secretary Health P. Prathiban, TRIHMS Director Dr. Moji Jini, Director Health Services Dr. M. Lego, and other top ranking officers from civil Secretariat and Health Department visited and inspected the Covid-19 hospital.