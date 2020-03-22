COVID-19 : First sample tested negative in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar

In a positive news, the first sample collected from a suspected patient of COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh was tested negative at Guwahati Medical College.

Amidst the Covid-19 scare, a 24×7 State Control Room for COVID-19 has been set up at Civil Secretariat with the Helpline no. 0360-2292777. which was initially operated at Directorate of Health Services, Naharlagun.

Public has been requested to contact this helpline number for any query related to COVID-19.

To beef up security, all interstate transportation and train services has also been suspended till further order.

Also, mock drill for emergency response for handling COVID-19 cases in the hospital was held today all over the districts in Arunachal Pradesh, wherein screening in outpatient facilities, emergency or inpatient facilities, ambulance or shifting of patients, specimen collection from COVID-19 suspect was conducted.