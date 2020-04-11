Covid-19 crisis: LDSU distributes ration to stranded wancho students during lockdown

Longding

Covid-19 crisis- Longding District Students Union ( LDSU ) distributes ration to hundreds of Wancho students who are stranded in different parts of the state, informed Manjing Arangham, Asst. General Secretary. LDSU.

Arangham further informed that, in this crucial time of nation lockdown, In the banner of Longding District Students Union led by Manjing Arangham, Asst. General Secretary reached out to hundreds of Wancho student stranded at Itanagar and 20 and above at IGGC, Tezu to deliver the immediate and necessary rations provided by DC, Longding.

LDSU team and all the benefited students extended a heartfelt thank to Honchun Ngandam, HM, RWD who had aid the service with cash, amounting Rs. 40,000/ and for providing his Official Vehicles for goods carriage, around the twin capital city, Itanagar.

LDSU Also thanks to all those kind hearted Wancho people staying at Itanagar-Er.Tingkap Jamikham, Longsa Wangsa, Lihka Tikkom, Wangjing Wangjen and Jakap Lukham who have come forward to help our students and contributed cash amount for the same service.

Watch Video