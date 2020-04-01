Covid-19 crisis: IAF cargo flight reached with Medical Consignment

Itanagar

In a major development in the state’s fight against Covid-19, a IAF cargo flight with consignment carrying medical related items today reached Arunachal Pradesh.

The consignment, weighing around 5.5 tons, and carrying items like Personal Protective Equipments (PPE), Masks, Sanitizers among other items were sent to Mohanbari Airport from the Hindon Airforce Station in Uttar Pradesh at 10:25. am.

The flight landed at Mohanbari at 2 PM and the equipments meant for Naharlagun were ferried by chopper. The consignment meant for DC Tezu, DC Namsai and SP Roing were all segregated as well and sent to their respective destinations.

Chief minister Pema khandu tweeted ” i thank the IAF providing to our state to fight covid19.

I thank the Indian Air Force for their immediate action in providing assistance to our state to fight #COVID19. @IAF_MCC 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LEKiSquMlX — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 1, 2020

Few items had to be retained at Mohanbari as the helicopter could not carry all the packets in one go. These would be brought to Naharlagun tomorrow by road.

The medical related equipments have come as a major relief to everyone at a time when there is much hue and cry especially about the lack of masks and sanitisers.