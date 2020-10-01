Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh cross 10,000 mark

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The number of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday crossed the 10,000-mark at 10,020 with 224 new cases, the report of the Health department said.

Among 224 fresh cases, 58 cases are Symptomatic and rest 166 fresh cases are Asymptomatic, said the report.

Of the total cases, 2955 are active cases and the patients are under treatment. A total of 7049 people have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

Itanagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases today at 89, followed by 24 in West Siang, 20 in Lohit, 14 in Lower Siang, 10 in Tirap, 8 in Changlang, 7 in Upper Subansiri, 6 in Tawang, 5 each in East Siang, Longding, Kurung Kumey and Papumpare, 4 each in Namsai, and Lower Subansiri , 3 in East Kameng, 2 in Siang, and Upper Siang, and West Kameng, 1 each in Shi Yomi, Pakke Kessang and Kra Daadi.

Itanagar has also recorded the highest number of deaths so far at 6, followed by 3 in West Kameng, 2 in Changlang and 1 each in Papumpare, East Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, and Tawang.