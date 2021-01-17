COVID-19: All you need to know about registration and vaccination process- Initially, the vaccination will be provided for priority groups selected by the government. The first group includes healthcare and frontline workers. The second group to receive COVID-19 vaccine will be persons over 50 years of age and persons under 50 years with comorbid conditions.

The mass population will get the vaccine only after they register and submit ID proof for vaccination.

Can a person presently having COVID-19 (confirmed or suspected) infection be vaccinated?

A person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of spreading the same to others at the vaccination site. For this reason, infected individuals should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution.

Is it necessary for a COVID recovered person to take the vaccine?

Yes

Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

No

How to register for vaccination

Initially, the registration procedure can be done through Common Service centres, it can be done individually in the later stages. This can be done via registration on the Co-Win app.

Any of the below-mentioned ID with photo may be produced at the time of registration:

Aadhar Card

Driving License

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

PAN Card

Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

Passport

Pension Document

Service Identity Card with photograph issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Voter ID

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

Following online registration, the beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number on the due date, place and time of vaccination.

What are the things to remember when you reach the vaccination centre?

The Photo ID submitted at the time of registration must be produced and verified at the time of vaccination.

How many doses are to be taken

Two doses of vaccine, 28 days apart, need to be taken by an individual to complete the vaccination schedule.

When will antibodies develop

Antibodies generally develop two weeks after receiving the second dose.

Will the person receive information on the status of their vaccination?

Yes. The beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number after getting due dose. A QR code-based certificate will also be sent to the registered mobile number after all doses of vaccine are administered.

