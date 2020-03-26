Covid-19: 6 samples test negative, 3 more sent for testing- Dr Jampa

Itanagar

Speaking to reporters here at the Civil Secretariat, COVID-19 state nodal officer, Dr L Jampa informed that ” So far, six samples collected from the state have been tested negative and three more were sent today” .

He informed that “66 quarantine facilities with 2,273 beds have been identified across the state” , however, he did point towards the challenges in maintaining quarantine facilities which require a 24-hour staff including security to look after inmates.

There are currently 41 rooms in two quarantine facilities in the Capital Complex- at the Bharat Scouts & Guide complex at Polo colony, Naharlaugn and Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok. Itanagar.

He also tried to allay fears about the disease, stating that its fatality rate is low at 4 to 6 percent, and that it is mainly the elderly who are at most risk.