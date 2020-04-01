Coronoavirus Crisis: Khandu announces cash relief to workers working under unorganised sector

Itanagar

Coronoavirus Crisis: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced cash relief to those workers who are working under unorganised sector.

In a major decision to bring succour to thousands of construction workers working under unorganised sector of Arunachal Pradesh who have been hard hit by the lockdown due to Coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) Pandemic, State Government decided to provide cash relief of Rs. 2000 per worker per month for two months to all non-government/unorganised workers registered with the Arunachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

An order issued late evening on 31st March by Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Board read that the registered non-government/unorganised workers registered with the board will be paid Rs. 2000 as cash relief for the month of April and May 2020.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has lauded the prompt action of Jalley Sonam, Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board for rising upto the crisis and swiftly acting to give relief to the worst hit section of the society.