Coronavirus: Sufficient stock of food items available, not to panic- DC

In view of the coronavirus crisis, the Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom stressed that there is sufficient stock of food items available and urged the public not to panic.

The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom convened a meeting with the President and Secretary General of Arunachal Pradesh Chamber of Commerce, Itanagar Market Welfare Association, Naharlagun Bazaar Welfare Committee, APMC(Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) and all the whole sellers of grocery items, fish and vegetables etc today.

In the meeting, it was decided that all basic ration items like daal, sugar, salt, rice etc would be made available in all the 124 PDS outlets of various sectors of Itanagar Capital Region starting right from Chimpu to Sonajuli so that the public do not have to venture out to main market like Ganga, Akashdeep etc which are crowded and where people assemble in large numbers.

The DC further informed that LPG distribution will also be conducted in all the sectors with the help of vehicles so that people need not go to outlets. He further informed that this arrangement will be in place within next two days and till then the DC has appealed the public to cooperate with the Administration and follow the lockdown order in letter and spirit.

The District Administration also request its denizens to understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 Pandemic and stay inside their homes. Stressing that social distancing is the need of the hour, the DC further stressed that people should realise this and refrain from venturing out of their houses.

He also informed that the DA will be making all arrangement for providing the basic requirements at their doorstep.