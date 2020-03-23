Coronavirus Scare: RGU gearing up with precautionary moves on COVID-19

Itanagar

The Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) Prof. Saket Kushwaha chaired an emergency meeting on Monday to take steps to prevent the possibility of outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the campus.

As a precautionary measures it was decided that the faculty members and researchers shall engage themselves in various academic activities such as Development of on-line content, on-line teaching and on-line evaluation etc, till 31st March, 2020.

The University has also decided to provide a link to obtain study material on university website.

Apart from other prohibitions the University buses shall not ply till further orders, while all the essential services such as electricity, water supply, security, health centre, etc. shall remain functional as usual.

The university has also prohibited any congregation of more than 10 persons in the university offices, play ground, market complex, etc.

The university administration including Departmental Offices shall remain partially functional as per the need of the university.

All the employees, who are residing outside the campus, need not attend their offices until further orders. They shall work from home.

The employees, who are residing inside the campus, shall attend their offices as usual.

Unauthorised person and vehicles from outside shall not enter into the university campus at any cost.

University is also issuing vehicle sticker for its employees for proper identification.

The University has also constituted a ‘Task Force Monitoring Committee’ to update and suggest for further measures.

All the employees (teaching and non-teaching) have been asked not to leave the station without prior approval.

Keeping in view the panicky situation and to help mitigate the staff to gather their essential items, the university administration have decided to release the March salary in advance on 24th March to all the regular employees including contractual and contingency staffs, however, the salary for taxpaying employees and teachers shall be released after the March ending process only.

The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor, all Deans of Faculties, all Statutory Officers, Dean of Student Welfare, Joint Registrars, Joint Director (Computer Centre), Executive Engineer, Deputy Registrar, Senior Medical Officers, Assistant Registrars and representatives of RGU Teachers Association, RGU Employees Association, etc.