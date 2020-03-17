Coronavirus scare: NPP appraise state Govt to defer the Municipal and Panchayat elections

Itanagar

While appreciating the action of State Govt. to control the spreading of Corona Virus in the state, the State NPP appraise state Govt. to defer the Municipal and Panchayat elections till Coronavirus is completely control.

The decision has been taken in an emergency meeting of National People’s Party of Arunachal Pradesh was held at State NPP office Itanagar today under the Chairmanship of Gicho Kabak State President.

NPP state president Gicho Kabak observed that ” during Panchayat and municipal election there will be public meeting/ rallies, so infection of so called deathly disease Coronavirus is possible.

State NPP General Body meeting which was fixed on 25th March 2020 has been deferred due the spreading of Coronavirus till further order.

Presently all public places like cinema hall, Shopping mall, International and domestic tourist, public meeting/rallies are already banned by the Govt. of India.