Coronavirus Scare: Not to come church, pray at home- ACF

Itanagar

Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) appeal all the believers, pastors and church leaders not to go to church which may break the guidelines of social distancing and also violate the advice of medical specialist and guidelines of health department said, ACF President, Toko Teki.

Teki said “We can continue with prayers remaining at home with family without going out in open as it may violate the nationwide lockdown which is being maintained by the administration and police”.

Watch Video

Video will be uploaded shortly

At the same time it is our responsibility to support the administration and thousands of health workers fighting against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) for the welfare of the humanity, said Teki.

Awareness and educating the masses is also needed and urge upon all to adhere to the direction given by the central and state government to cancel and postpone any programme related to mass gathering at all places which include religious places etc till situation become conducive and take necessary precaution to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Teki further said.