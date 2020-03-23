Coronavirus Scare: Kaling Moyong holds emergency meeting

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

Kaling Moyong, MLA 38th Pasighat East holds an emergency meeting with District Administration to review the preparedness of fight against pendemic disease of Coronvirus (COVID-19).

Kaling Moyong donated 3 Months salary (Rupees Three Lakhs) for augmentation of protective measures like face masks, sanitizers, medicines and other logistics support for health workers, police personnel, municipal staff etc who are at the forefront of this fight.

Moyong also announced that order has been placed for 20000 masks for Pasighatians to be manufactured at local industry.

He also urged all Pasighatians to follow precautions like frequent hand washing with soap & water, follow coughing & sneezing etiquette, maintaining social distancing etc.

He urged all persons & students who have returned from outside the state to voluntarily follow home quarantine for 14 days.

He urged all senior citizens to stay at home and suggested Pasighatians to avoid large gatherings.

Later Kaling Moyong also visited district hospital, the oldest health centre of the state, Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat where he reviewed the preparation in isolation Ward, and Screening points.

Meanwhile Moyong has urged entire people Pasighat not to panic of the situation but take precautions.

He assured all Pasighatians that the District Administration under his leadership is preparing hard for all situations.

The meeting was attended by DC, Dr Kinny Singh, SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DMO Dr. Kaling Dai, Jt Dir BPGH Dr. D. Raina, DDMO G. Tsumo and other officials.