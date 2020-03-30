Coronavirus scare: Disinfection of Capital Complex begins to combat Covid-19

Itanagar

Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Veterinary Department have begun disinfection by preventive spraying all over capital complex to limit the spread of the Coronavirus ( Covid-19) outbreak.

The team of ten workers today begun with spraying of chemicals in the buildings, shops, business establishment, Banks, ATM etc along the National Highway-415 in the city.

The team of officers which comprise of IMC, JCEO Tadar Tarang, Veterinary officer and Microbiologist from Disease Investigation Lab, Nirjuli, Dr. Gyamnya B Garam, Supervisor Tashi and others supervised the carried out disinfectant from 0 Point Tinali to Ganga Market and other areas of the city sicne morning to late evening.

Capital Deputy Commissioner, Komkar Dulom inform that the spraying will continue in other parts of the twin capital city.

He said earlier the process was done in few parts of Lekhi, ISBT area and some parts of Naharlaugn and again it has begun today which will continue. DC added.