Coronavirus scare: Differ municipal and panchayat polls- Health dept

Itanagar

Amid the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare across the country, the Arunachal Pradesh Health Department suggested the State Election Commission to defer the forthcoming municipal and Panchayat polls in the State to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.

This recommendation was given by State Surveillance Officer (IDSP) Dr Lobsang Jampa during a meeting convened by the State Election Commission to discuss issues related to ensuing Pnachayat Raj & Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections 2020.

Among other restrictions, the State Government has already banned mass gathering of people for any social, cultural, political, religious gathering, except for marriages, till April 5 next.

Advisory for students

The Health Department has also issued an ‘advisory’ for the students returning home in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

“All asymptomatic students returning to Arunachal Pradesh due to closure of their educational institutions are advised to practice social distancing by home quarantine for a period of 14-days.

If they develop any symptoms of fever, cough and breathing difficulties, they should immediately contact the 24×7 control room or their nearest health centre,” read the advisory.

24×7 Helpline

Meanwhile, the 24×7 State Control Room for COVID-19 which has been made functional at the Directorate of Health Services at Naharlagun has come up with the revised Helpline numbers for COVID-19 – 8837052402, 9999723102, 9366522626, 7085199227, 9436253351 & 9436055743.

Over 15,000 screened

Regarding the precautionary measures taken, Dr Jampa informed that screening of 15,621 passengers has, so far, been done at various entry points (check gates), Naharlagun railway station and helipad, and Pasighat airport but not no positive case was detected.

He, however, said that six persons have been kept under home quarantine.

Dr Jampa also informed that as on date, 15 districts have completed the district level trainings on COVID-19 involving the various stakeholders after the State level training conducted on March 13 last.

The department informed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 151 on Wednesday with Maharashtra topping the chart with 42 cases followed by Kerala with 27 cases. While the global count of COVID-19 cases is 2,02,270 with 8,012 casualties.