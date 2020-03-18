Coronavirus Scare: DCs, SPs, health officials inspect screening centres

Banderdewa

DCs, SPs and officials of health department of both Itanagar capital complex and Papum Pare district inspected screening centres setup for Coronavirus ( COVID-19) at every entry gate of the state.

Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Complex Komkar Dulom and Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Pige Ligu, City SP Tumme and Papum Pare SP Jimmy Chiram alongwith officials of health dept including DMO, Medical incharge and circle administrative officers, today jointly conducted inspection to several Screening centre setup for deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Banderdewa and Gumto in Papum Pare district.

The team take stock of situation and ground reality and also witness the screening test being conducted by the team of officers of health deptt in various parts of district and state as a whole.

The overall arrangements was also discussed with the health workers team, the top officers of the district also interacted with several passengers and visitors during the occasion. Both Dulom and Ligu stressed upon proper screening and monitoring of passengers coming from other states. Specially northern and southern and western parts of country.

DC Yupia Ligu inform that both Capital and district administrations is in coordination with health departments are taking up adequate preventive measures to screen the passengers at various Check Gates like Hollongi, Gumto, Banderdewa, Kimin, Railways station and Helipad Naharlagun besides banning the issue of ILPs to outsiders. Prohibition of foreigners to state and several other programmes are being initiated by the state government and district administration.

Capital DC Dulom while said that we need to remain vigilant and fully prepared against possible outbreak of COVID-19 in our state too. and for which several measures are being take in the entire capital complex, all schools and college in capital complex has been close down till April 5, all weekly market in the entire capital complex has also been closed. All shopping malls, night club and other densely place of gathering like labour gathering places in the capital complex has been either suspended or banned as precautionary measure till further order of the health ministry and health department of state. Dulom said.

He appealed all people to create awareness among the citizens on precautionary measures of COVID-19, travel advisories and not to create panic among denizens.

In morning the team also visited the district level orientation programme of Trainers of COVID-19 of MO i/cs, HWOs, Nurses and line departments at Mini Secretariat, Naharlagun.

Earlier on Tuesday Dulom and his team vested the Hollongi check post and encourage the morale of the health workers and interacted with the passengers government staffs and police personnel there. He requested them create awareness among the locals in their respective area of posting and residents.

Meanwhile as per information received from various sources the team of health workers under the leadership of Dr. D Lokam has screened around 3500 passengers and visitors at Banderdewas check post which began at around morning 5 AM. Around 81 passengers were send with special advice and suggested to remain safe at their respective home. The information from Gumto check post which were under progress since morning 11 AM said that around 600 passengers and visitors were screened.

The report from Hollongi checkpost in Balijan circle said that around 2900 passengers and visitors were screened till 5 PM wherein around 2100 passengers and visitors were screened on Tuesday. 4 of them were found today with complain of fever who has been given medicine were asked for quarantine at their home and remain safe. Dr Dr. SBC Singh said.

All four passengers were from other state. they were advices to take rest and remain quarantine for next 14 days. Dr Singh added.

The report from Kimin and Naharlagun Railway station and other parts of state which include Ruksin, Bhalukpong and other places could not be obtained.