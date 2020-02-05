Coronavirus: Pangsau Pass market in Arunachal Pradesh temporarily shut down

Jairampur

Pangsau Pass market bordering Myanmar in Arunachal Pradesh temporarily shut down over Coronavirus scare.

Authorities in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday temporarily shut down the Pangsau Pass market, along the India-Myanmar border, in the wake of the growing Coronavirus threat.

A district-level meeting in Nampong, chaired by Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ibom Tao, decided to “suspend all operations at the border markets” till March 22, 2020, to prevent the possible spread of the deadly virus which has claimed 425 lives across the world till now.

Traders from Nampong area, along with those from Myanmar, sell goods at Pangsau Pass border market, which is open on the 10th, 20th and 30th of every month.

The Pangsau Pass, cutting across the mountain ranges, connects Nampong with Kachin state of Myanmar.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km-long border with China, where the novel coronavirus (nCOV) outbreak has so far claimed over 300 lives. Myanmar-China boundary spans 2204 km