Coronavirus Lockdown: Locals demand complete seal of Kimin check gate

Kimin- Ward members and local residents of the Kimin area under the Papumpare District have demanded the permanently seal of the Kimin Check Gate like Gumto as a preventive measure to fight COVID-19.

They also demanded complete ban on import of vegetables from Assam. They have submitted a latter to Kimin ADC in this regard.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier ADC, Kimin has declared Kimin as Red Zone area after a person near by Kimin circle of North Lakhimpur district tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters, a senior citizen Bamang Mangha alleged that the locals are living in fear as several people are entering or exiting the gate freely for businesses and non-essential activities.

He said that the Kimin region does not require any supply from outside as the area itself can produce enough vegetables which would be sufficient for the people of the entire region.

Mangha claimed every family has enough food stock in their inventory to sustain themselves until the lockdown ends and even if not we can survive with our local’s products for few more days.

Meanwhile, in response to public demands to permanently seal the Kimin check gate, the ADC Likha Tejji wrote a letter to DC Papam Pare seeking his early intervention in the matter.

The ADC also clarified that the administration is putting every effort to keep the people safe living in the interstate boundary.

Watch Video

Video will be uploaded after a shortwhile

Over the allegation of not properly checking the movement of a person in the check gate, the ADC clarified essential items carrying vehicles are allowed to exit and enter the gate as directed in the MHA guidelines to respective states.

Those entering person with the vehicle are properly checked trough thermal screening by medical team while the vehicle is also checked. Since the flow of the vehicle are low in compare to other checkgate so we have a small spray machine with spraying of health department. Tejji added.

We are working for the welfare of the people and will not do any negative works against the guidelines of MHA and state government. ADC further said.

He however appeal all section of society not to venture in the township without any urgent work and stay at home to remain safe.