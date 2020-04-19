Coronavirus lockdown: Arunachal police using drone cameras to keep vigil

Itanagar

The Arunachal Pradesh Police is using drone cameras to ensure the proper implementation of the nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) lockdown in the state.

Director-General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday, shared some aerial view pictures from Pashighat Town of East Siang district, on the official Twitter handle.

“Arunachal Police is using drones to monitor the lockdown implementation. Use of technology as force multiplier to serve the public better,” said DGP Arunachal Pradesh in a tweet on Friday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today carried out spot verification of the Banderdewa check gate in Arunachal-Assam border to ensure that all point of entry into the state is fully equipped to detect any COVID-19 suspected cases.

During his visit, he reviewed the facilities and manpower availability in the check gate. He also met with the frontline health workers and police personnel posted at the point of entry.

He enquired if safety kits and other facilities are being made available to all the frontline workers. He also inspected if the check gates are following safety protocols and social distancing is maintained.