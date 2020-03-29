National

Coronavirus in India: 979 COVID-19 cases, 25 death

March 29, 2020
Coronavirus in India: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 979 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 867, while 86 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 25.

While Maharashtra with 183 cases has the most number of COVID-19 patients, Kerala comes second in the list with 174 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry.

However, the tally of Maharashtra and Kerala also includes cured and discharged patients, 25 and 15 respectively, as well.

STATE WISE STATUS including foreign nationals  as on 29.03.2020  at 10 am

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/
Discharged/Migrated		 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 14 0 1 0
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 0 0 0
3 Bihar 9 0 0 1
4 Chandigarh 8 0 0 0
5 Chhattisgarh 6 0 0 0
6 Delhi 38 1 6 2
7 Goa 2 1 0 0
8 Gujarat 52 1 0 4
9 Haryana 19 14 12 0
10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1
11 Jammu and Kashmir 31 0 1 1
12 Karnataka 76 0 5 3
13 Kerala 174 8 15 1
14 Ladakh 13 0 3 0
15 Madhya Pradesh 30 0 0 2
16 Maharashtra 183 3 25 6
17 Manipur 1 0 0 0
18 Mizoram 1 0 0 0
19 Odisha 3 0 0 0
20 Puducherry 1 0 0 0
21 Punjab 38 0 1 1
22 Rajasthan 52 2 3 0
23 Tamil Nadu 36 6 2 1
24 Telengana 56 10 1 1
25 Uttarakhand 5 1 1 0
26 Uttar Pradesh 54 1 11 0
27 West Bengal 17 0 0 1
Total number of confirmed cases in India 931 48 87 25

 

