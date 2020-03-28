Coronavirus in India: 873 COVID-19 cases, 19 death

Coronavirus in India: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 79 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 19.

While Maharashtra with 177 cases has the most number of COVID-19 patients, Kerala comes second in the list with 165 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry.

However, the tally of Maharashtra and Kerala also includes cured and discharged patients, 25 and 11 respectively, as well.

Here is a state wise figure of Coronacases