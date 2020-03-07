Coronavirus in India: 2 Fresh Cases Reported From Ladakh

New Delhi

Amid worldwide coronavirus scare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India reached 34 on Saturday. Two fresh cases of Coronavirus in India were reported from Ladakh. According to reports, they visited Iran. Another case has been reported from Tamil Nadu

Sanjeeva Kumar,Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry: 3 more cases have been found positive, total number of #Coronavirus cases in India reaches 34. 2 cases are from Ladakh with travel history from Iran & 1 from Tamil Nadu with travel history from Oman.All are stable. pic.twitter.com/rOHvvRJcwA — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020

Two people from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, with travel history to Italy, tested positive for COVID-19 in the preliminary report. Speaking to reporters, doctors at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), (where they have been admitted), said that their final reports were awaited from NIV, Pune, where the samples had been sent.

If reports are to be believed, the duo had returned from coronavirus-hit Italy on March 3. From Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar airport, they were taken directly to the hospital after they showed symptoms of the deadly virus, which has killed more than 3,400 people globally.

Till Wednesday, 29 people, including 16 Italian tourists, had tested positive for coronavirus. The list also included the first three cases from Kerala last month, who were discharged following recovery.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to stay away from rumours on the deadly epidemic. “I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor”, PM Modi said while interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana.