Coronavirus in India: 1637 COVID-19 cases, 38 death

Coronavirus in India: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 1637 on Wednesday evening , according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 1466, while 132 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 38.

While Maharashrta with 302 cases has the most number of COVID-19 patients, Kerala comes second in the list with 241 and Tamil Nadu is third with the 124 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry.

COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 49 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/