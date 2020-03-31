Coronavirus in India: 1251 COVID-19 cases, 32 death

Coronavirus in India: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 1251 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 1117, while 101 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 32.

While Kerala with 202 cases has the most number of COVID-19 patients, Maharashtra comes second in the list with 198 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry.

However, the tally of Maharashtra and Kerala also includes cured and discharged patients, 25 and 19 respectively, as well.

STATE WISE STATUS including foreign nationals as on 31.03.2020 at 10 am