Coronavirus in India: 1024 COVID-19 cases, 27 death

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 901, while 95 patients have been cured and discharged.

March 30, 2020
Coronavirus in India: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 1024 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 901, while 95 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 27.

While Maharashtra with 186 cases has the most number of COVID-19 patients, Kerala comes second in the list with 182 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry.

However, the tally of Maharashtra and Kerala also includes cured and discharged patients, 25 and 15 respectively, as well.

STATE WISE STATUS including foreign nationals  as on 30.03.2020  at 10 am

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases * Cured/
Discharged/Migrated		 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 19 1 0
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 0 0
3 Bihar 11 0 1
4 Chandigarh 8 0 0
5 Chhattisgarh 7 0 0
6 Delhi 49 6 2
7 Goa 5 0 0
8 Gujarat 58 1 5
9 Haryana 33 17 0
10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 1
11 Jammu and Kashmir 31 1 2
12 Karnataka 76 5 3
13 Kerala 182 15 1
14 Ladakh 13 3 0
15 Madhya Pradesh 30 0 2
16 Maharashtra 186 25 6
17 Manipur 1 0 0
18 Mizoram 1 0 0
19 Odisha 3 0 0
20 Puducherry 1 0 0
21 Punjab 38 1 1
22 Rajasthan 55 3 0
23 Tamil Nadu 49 4 1
24 Telengana 66 1 1
25 Uttarakhand 7 2 0
26 Uttar Pradesh 65 11 0
27 West Bengal 18 0 1
Total number of confirmed cases in India 1024 96 27

 

 

