Coronavirus in Arunachal: number of covid-19 test should be increase- Kumar Waii

Itanagar

“Without conducting tests on large scale, It would be difficult to know the actual status or effect of coronavirus in the state, in such situation the number of covid-19 test should be increase, said former home minister and NPP leader Kumar Waii.

While talking to media here on Monday, Waii questioned why there is not a single testing lab in the state till now. “Govt of India has sanctioned fund to fight COVID 19 and people of state have also voluntarily donated in CMRF. These funds should be used to set up labs”.

Waii also appeal all section of society to understand the critical time passing through and obey the advisory of health department and order of the administration and government so that we can overcome it.