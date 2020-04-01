Coronavirus in Arunachal: 38 samples negative for Covid-91

Itanagar

The state control Room Incharge Bikram Singh Malik has informed that in Arunachal Pradesh till now 58 samples has been collected from the state, of which 38 has been negative and the result for remaining 20 awaited.

Nodal officer on Covid-19 Dr. L Jampa While talking to media here at TRIHMS, said, maximum number of sample has been collected from capital complex. The sample has also been collected from districts like East Siang, Namsai, West Kameng, Tawang and West Siang.

After declaration of TRIHMS as COVID 19 hospital, the state is now fully prepared to deal with any eventuality, dr Jampa said.

Further Dr Jampa expressed sadness over the report that medical professionals including doctors and nurses are being asked to vacate the house by the land owners due to the fear of COVID 19. “At this movement the health workers need support and love of the people,” he said.