Coronavirus found in China ice cream samples: Report

Coronavirus has been detected in some samples of ice cream in China, prompting authorities to seize the potentially contaminated products, a foxnews report said .

The reports of contamination first surfaced in the northern Tianjin municipality. The batches of contaminated ice creams were manufactured by Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company, according to report.

The company had to destroy 2,089 boxes of the ice cream; authorities say around 4,836 boxes have been contaminated foxnews reported.

The health authorities are tracing the customers who bought the ice cream, they are being asked to submit their health details.

The Independent reported that over 1,600 employees of Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company have been placed under quarantine and are being tested for Covid-19. Of them, the test results of 700 employees have come negative.

The authorities say that the coronavirus survived in ice cream because of the cold temperature. They believe the virus reached the ice cream through an infected person.

China had largely contained the virus that first was detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019 but has reported hundreds of new infections since December. The country’s health commission on Saturday blamed them on travellers and imported goods it said brought the virus from abroad.