Coronavirus: Felix urges upon the general masses to ‘Stay at home and remain safe’ 

Itanagar

” COVID-19 Virus does not care about the class of people and can infect anyone, regardless of the rich and poor. And the only way to prevent Coronavirus, it is by staying indoor, maintain good hygiene and be responsible, ” underlined Home Minister, Bamang Felix on Friday.

Stating that only available weapon against the virus is to put up barriers to slow down the contagion, he also called for unified grassroots level activism at the community level to stop the possibility of a potential spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Felix made this appeal while taking a whirlwind tour in all 4 entry check gates, Nakas, Outposts spread across capital region in the district to review security preparedness and boost the morale of health care staffers and frontline workers like Police etc after state recorded first COVID-19 positive case on Thursday.

The home minister also distributed masks, sanitizers, gloves, a heap of brunches items to security personnel on duty including health care staff conducting screening tests in check posts. He was accompanied by DC & SP, Papumpare, Pige Ligu, and Jimmy Chiram, SP, Capital, Tumme Amo, Doimukh SDO, Balijan EAC, Banderdewa CO and other officers s and other officials.

Felix also reminded that security forces and already overburdened public healthcare systems cannot protect people from coming in contact with the virus and ask them to maintain precaution while on duty. Harassment is not the tool to stop the people but it the general masses who should remain at home to stop the virus from spreading in the capital.

” It is the responsibility of every individual to protect themselves and their loved ones by maintaining the laid down health advisory in this hour of crisis while not fully depending fully on the health care system, ” Felix opined.

Interacting with screening teams and security personnel, Felix asked them to be extremely careful while screening people and dealing with the people and vehicle coming into our state as they are at a higher risk of infection.

He also urged the villagers to stay at their respective villages and do not wander into other villages during the lockdown period.

Talking over the closure of all entry check gates due to COVID-19 scare, Felix said that the transportation of essential commodities will not be affected despite the closure. However there are some mechanism for it and several district of state has started with regard to supply of fresh vegetables into the state from Assam.

He said that the state government on Friday completely closed all entry points along the inter-state boundary except for the movement of essential commodities and paramedical and security forces who are also screened on daily basis at the checkpoint and check gates. Felix added.

Felix asserted the administration is working on a plan to ensure that suppliers coming from outside are not required to enter check gates for delivery and how to safely load goods into state-owned transport vehicles.

Earlier in the morning, the Home Minister also visited the control room of the Director of Health Services. Felix had long detailed discussions with the health care monitoring team in which he also boosted the morale of workers and officials. The officers and task force members including Director Health Services Dr. M Lego and Dr. I Rumi amog others were present.