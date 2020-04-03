Coronavirus: Family members  of 1st COVID-19 patient in Arunachal test negative

Itanagar

Wab samples of all four family members of a 31-year-old man, the first coronavirus ( COVID-19) case in Arunachal Pradesh, have been found to be negative, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday.

After the man tested positive for COVID-19 in Medo area of Lohit district on Thursday, the swab samples of four of his immediate family members were sent for testing to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Dibrugarh in Assam.

Six more persons who attended the congregation have tested negative for COVID-19, the chief minister said.

After the first positive #Covid19 case in Lohit, four of his immediate family members sample were collected and sent for test. The result of all four is Negative. Further Six more Non Arunachalees who took part in #TablighiJamaat, their test were conducted and found Negative. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 3, 2020

“The man who tested positive for COVID-19 has been kept in an isolation ward in the Tezu Zonal Hospital.

Meanhwile till date 106 samples of Covid-19 has been collected from various parts of state which has been send for testing at ICMR Dibrugarh and GMCH Guwahati in Assam of which result of 76 has been received. Said state Monitoring and surveillance Control Room on Covid-19, Incharge, Bikram Singh Malik.

Malik said that out of 76 sample result 75 tests were negative and only one result that is from Lohit was positive.

Today 26 samples were collected, 10 from Capital complex and 16 from Namsai district.