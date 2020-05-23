Coronavirus: ESDICOVID-19 Warriors formed in East Siang to fight with covid-19 pandemic
Pasighat- ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Keeping in view of the seriousness of Coronavirus people of East Siang formed ESDICOVID-19 Warriors, and extended its support to the administration in fighting against COVID-19 .
With growing numbers of more COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the fear of coronavirus has increased more in Arunachal Pradesh also.
Keeping in view of the seriousness of COVID-19 infection and its spread, several organizations like AdiSU, AMSU, AESDSU, BBSU, LBSU, ABBSU, ABKYW East Siang formed a common platform under the aegis of East Siang District Indigenous COVID-19 Warriors (ESDICOVID-19 Warriors) recently and extended its support to the local administration in fighting against the possible spread of COVID-19 in the region.
ESDICOVID-19 Warriors Chairman, advocate Taber Tamuk informed that ” The ESDICOVID-19 Warriors has written and appealed to the East Siang Dy. Commissioner for mandatory adherence upon certain conditions like
- No outsiders from other state be allowed to enter in East Siang District irrespective of possession of ILP,
- No vegetables and meat be allowed to transport inside the district from other states.
- Vehicles carrying essential commodities for other districts like Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang passing through Pasighat shouldn’t be allowed to halt at Pasighat.
- Students and others returning from other states going to other districts shouldn’t be allowed to halt here at Pasighat
- Shopkeepers must sale their items as per retailed price and anyone over charging prices must be taken action,