Coronavirus: ESDICOVID-19 Warriors formed in East Siang to fight with covid-19 pandemic

Pasighat- ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Keeping in view of the seriousness of Coronavirus people of East Siang formed ESDICOVID-19 Warriors, and extended its support to the administration in fighting against COVID-19 .

With growing numbers of more COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the fear of coronavirus has increased more in Arunachal Pradesh also.

Keeping in view of the seriousness of COVID-19 infection and its spread, several organizations like AdiSU, AMSU, AESDSU, BBSU, LBSU, ABBSU, ABKYW East Siang formed a common platform under the aegis of East Siang District Indigenous COVID-19 Warriors (ESDICOVID-19 Warriors) recently and extended its support to the local administration in fighting against the possible spread of COVID-19 in the region.

ESDICOVID-19 Warriors Chairman, advocate Taber Tamuk informed that ” The ESDICOVID-19 Warriors has written and appealed to the East Siang Dy. Commissioner for mandatory adherence upon certain conditions like