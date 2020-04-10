Coronavirus crisis: We need more quarantine centres- DC capital

Banderdewa

Coronavirus crisis- We need more quarantine centres when the stranded Arnachalees once starts coming back to their home state, informed Komkar Dolum, Deputy Commissioner, Capital Complex. Keeping this in mind the we have identified various places in capital region which can be converted into temporary quarantine centres, he added.

“If the lockdown is extended then obviously they will not be able to come back and government will look other ways to help them. However if the lockdown is lifted, we will be keep all those who will return to the state in the govt identified quarantine centres,” he said.

“As per the list around 120 are permanent resident of capital complex has contacted capital administration and several others are directly applying though Google link of state government.

But there are thousand others who will transit through capital to go to districts. Therefore around 3 to 4 thousand people are expected to enter capital incase the lockdown is lifted. If they return we will directly take them from check gates to these govt run quarantine centres,” the DC informed.

He said the returnees will not be allowed to meet the family members. Further DC urged the stranded Arunachalees to stay back in their respective places at least till the end of this month. “We understand they are facing lot of problem but for their own safety and state as a whole it will be better if they stay back.

During journey they will expose themselves and can become potential carrier of virus, and may also put the family members and parents at risk” he added.

However it is to mention that the capital administration has already using three places for the purpose of quarantine in capital complex which include Hotel Donyi polo Ashok at Itanagar and few hotels at Naharlaugn.

The capital administration has identified few more quarantine centres at Hollongi, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa respectively.