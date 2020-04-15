Coronavirus Crisis: Capital Admin setup Second Relief camp for migrant labourers  

Naharlagun

The Capital district administration setting up second relief camp for the migrant labourers stranded in capital complex due to lockdown.

The capital complex administration has designated government higher secondary school Model village at Kanker Nallah, as a relief camp for the stranded migrant labourers.

The EAC Naharlagun Ashok Tajo while informing this correspondent here on Wednesday urged the migrant labourers not to go back to their home state during the lockdown period.

“This camp is being set up for those labourers who have either been abandoned by the employers or are with no job. We appeal all such labourers to stay back till the end of lockdown period. The administration will support them in every possible way,” he said.

The EAC informed that all the basic facilities will be provided in the camp including foods. The relief camp is getting ready and will start operational from Friday onwards, he said.