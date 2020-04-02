Coronavirus Crisis: Capital admin distributes ration to migrant labourers

Itanagar

The capital district administration on Thursday distributed ration items to the migrant labourers who are stranded in the state due to the nationwide lockdown to combat Coronavirus spread. The district food and civil supply officer (DFCSO) Amit Bengia informed that 1500 such labourers have so far been identified and accordingly food items are being provided to them.

He said 5KG rice, 1 KG dal, half ltr mustard oil and one packet salt is being given to them. “The construction worker and daily wage earners were facing lot of difficulties. We are visiting various colonies to provide ration item to them. Despite manpower and resource constraints we are trying our best to help them,” he said.

The EAC (Development) Itanagar Dakli Gara who was part of the distribution team informed that volunteers of NSS, BJYM and Arunachal Pradesh Workers Welfare are assisting the administration in the distribution process. He also said state government had received letters from their counterpart of Assam and Kashmir seeking attention towards stranded citizens of their respective state.

“Assam Chief Secretary wrote seeking attention of workers from Golpara who are stranded in capital complex. We have identified them and have extended help to them. Similarly the government of Kashmir sought help for Kashmiri carpet traders and today we provided ration item to them,” said EAC Gara.

Further he informed that the process of distribution will continue till all the distressed people get their share of immediate relief from the Administration. He also informed that those people were briefed about the basic do’s and don’ts of COVID-19 pandemic. The areas covered include Jollang village, Pagatara, Daying Ering colony, ADI basti Area and P sector area, etc.

The Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom informed that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of EAC Gara to identify such distressed people and has requested people to inform the committee if they know of any such people.

However, DC reiterated his appeal to denizens of capital complex to stay at home and remain safe at the hour of crisis and do not go out of house until there is an emergency.