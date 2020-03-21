Coronavirus crisis: Arunachal CM holds video conference with DCs, SPs and DMOs

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today held a video conferencing with all DCs, SPs, and DMOs to prevent outbreak of novel coronavirus in the state.

Chief Minister in his address to the district heads spoke on the need for all districts to be equipped with necessary items and equipments for prevention of spread of coronavirus. He assured to meet the demand of the districts for procurement of these items and also urged the DCs to involve SHGs and institutes in preparation of sanitizers and protective masks.

Further on preventive measures, Chief Minister emphasized on rapid information dissemination and requested all DIPROs to be fully involved in it. He also emphasized wherever necessary, to use local dialects and involve all medium of transmission ie radio, TVs, social media etc.

He also urged all citizens to observe Janta Curfew on coming Sunday to encourage social distancing. On quarantine and isolation facilities identified across the states, Chief Minister said these isolation wards are yet to be fully equipped with all facilities and therefore assured to place immediate funds. Chief Minister also directed the concerned authority to monitor the travel history of govt staffs on leave and make them to follow disinfection procedure as soon they enter the state.

To prevent any panic buying and hoarding of essential items, Chief Minister urged the district authorities to keep public in confidence and spread words on not to panic. He also requested food and civil supply department in ensuring availability of all essential items and to keep stock of these items that could last for several months.

Chief Minister directed the DCs to fully involve community apex body in fight against coronavirus. He asked them to involve them in preventing any social, religious, or cultural gatherings. He also directed that no district heads to leave their respective place of postings during such challenging time.

Since Arunachal has no reported case of corona virus and in anticipation that it could only come through those entering the state, Chief Minister directed strict screening process of all the travelers and to keep record of their travel history and to maintain record of all such travelers. He also directed for proper coordination between connecting districts to monitor the status of all Arunachalis entering the state. He also directed that no tourists or visitors from outside the state be allowed even if they are in possession of ILPs.

Chief Minister also directed that regular disinfection works be carried out in all hospitals and requested the DCs and DMOs to monitor. He also requested for regular disinfection of public places like hotels, restaurants and places of worships.