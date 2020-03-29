Coronavirus Crisis: ADSU distributes ration to students stuck in Dehradun 

Dehradun

Arunachal Dehradun Students’ Union ( ADSU) with the help of our state government and Uttrakhand government (District administration) has distributed free ration to the students stuck in Dehradun. informed Duyu Rija, President, Women wings of the union.

Talking with Arunachal24, Rija informed that “about 300 Arunachali students are stuck in Dehradun due to the all India lock down”.

These students are studying in different colleges and universities like , Dolphin college, Doon PG College, Himgiri zee university, Tulas , Uttranchal College etc.

“Because of the lock down our parents are unable to send us money , moreover it’s end of the month so we were facing hard times” Rija informed.

Ration was provided in 5 major spots , namely ISBT, Manduwala, Sudhowala Premnagar and Selaqui with the help of volunteers and union members.

Ration included Rice, Rice Flour, oil, salt, turmeric powder and chilly powder.

Ration was provided by the help of Arunachal State government and Uttrakhand government (District administration).