Coronavirus crisis : AdiSU concerned over post lockdown situation of state 

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

The leaders of Adi Students Union (AdiSU) has expressed their concern over post lockdown situation of the state specially Adi inhabited districts.

AdiSU fear that such a large number of people will return to the state after over of lockdown may put the state under danger if they will allowed to reach their respective homes without proper checking or testing.

AdiSU Speaker, Kalen Tadeng, Health & Hygiene Secretary, Kanggo Lego and Vice Chairman Vigilance, Dutin Jamoh in a press statement here at Pasighat Siang Guest House today stated that, the students and public from our state who are stranded in other state intending to come back to their respective towns and villages, need to be kept in isolation wards under quarantine for 14 days under strict observation and medical supervision to make sure that the incubation periods of the deadly contagious virus gets over.

“All border areas of Adi tribe connecting Assam to Arunachal Pradesh road like Ruksin check gate, Oyan Kemi area, Oyan to Ruksin Road, Jampani Area, Mer Gadum area under Mebo Sub Division should be sealed properly so that outsiders are not allowed to make entry to Arunachal Pradesh without proper verification and data entry of the person making entry to our state”, said Kelen Tadeng.

“The hand sanitizers stocks may be made available in all the pharmacies and stores and the price of the same may be controlled by the District administration so that exorbitant price may not be charged by the pharmacies and stores”, added Kanggo Lego.

While Dutin Jamoh said that, no fresh Inner Line Permit (ILP) be issued for timebeing, and to check strictly that no labourers are brought into the state for doing any type of works and no labourers who are already in our areas are allowed to leave without the permission of the District administration.

“In carrying out the above mentioned noble steps, if there happens to be shortages of human resources, the AdiSU is ready and willing to do voluntarily works helping the District Administration and police department to carry out the task to fight against COVID-19.

While drawing the attention of the District Administrations of East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai districts on Saturday, the team AdiSU has submitted memorandum and appealed the DCs to take necessary steps in this regard.