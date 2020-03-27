Coronavirus crisis: 133 people arrested, 175 vehicles seized, 20 case registered on violation of lockdown

Itanagar

On violation of 21 days India lockdown in view of outbreak of Coronavirus( covid-19 ), Arunachal Police arrested 133 people and seized 175 vehicle, informed R P Upadhaya, DGP, Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking to media, DGP said that “the government has been doing its best effort to maintain the social distancing, and issued several advisory for the same, but peoples are not cooperating with the police”.

Now we are taking strict measures to implement the lockdown. 208 violation of lockdown has been noticed. Police has registered 20 FIR, arrested 133 people. 175 vehicles has been seized, and imposed fine of around Two lakhs in last 24 hours for violating lockdown rules in force in the state to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. DGP said.

For better implementation of the lockdown, we have set up a dedicated 24-hour control room and monitoring all the law enforcing agency at district level and at police station level also. He informed.

Further all districts SPs have been directed to enforce the lockdown in an effective manner particularly at 38 permanent and 50 temporary check post across the state to stop the inter district movement of people. he said.

Essential services like grocery, vegetable, Medical shops are allowed to remain open and all person attached with the services are also allowed to move freely without any interruption. Direction has also been issued to all SP to help the people who are in direly need of support to reach hospital and medical aid. Upadhyaya added.

Upadhyaya further appeal to all citizens of Arunachal Pradesh to cooperate with the police and administration and remain at home as a safety measure and better health.

The state police is also supporting the state government by way of contributing two days salary of the officer from the rank of DySP and above to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) for the purpose of combating the (Covid-19).