Coronavirus Crisis: 12 Bn, NDRF carried out sanitization drive

Doimukh

Coronavirus crisis- Two teams of 12th Bn NDRF, Doimukh carried out sanitization drive in connection with covid-19 at Naharlagun market, Yupia, Indian Oil Depot, Doimukh & Doimukh market area.

Teams sprayed out disinfectant consisting of Sodium Hypochlorite in public places. NDRF rescuers emphasized on social distancing, hand washing, use of sanitizer and following of norms during lockdown against the pandemic spread of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19).

Yesterday Four teams of 12th Bn NDRF, Doimukh (Arunachal Pradesh) carried out sanitization at different places in the AOR of 12 Bn NDRF, at Doordarshan/Akashwani Kendra Itanagar, etc

NDRF team also carried out the same operation at several places in Manipur and Assam.