Coronavirus: Covid-19 test to be started at TRIHMS from April 25- Health Minister

Itanagar- As per the guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the test for Coronavirus( Covid-19 ) will start at THRIMS from 25th April, informed Alo Libang, Minister Health, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.

“There is no need to panic, and also we don’t have time to react on allegations, whatever we are doing, is only for the protection of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. ”

Admitting that number of tests conducted for suspected Coronavirus were less in absence of testing facility in the State, he said COVID-19 tests are carried out considering the asymptomatic and symptomatic patients.

The Minister also said apart from the two COVID-19 hospitals being set up in Itanagar and Pasighat, we are contemplating to open such hospitals in 10 other districts which are to be equipped with ICU, ventilators etc to fight Coronavirus pandemic.

Asserting that maintaining personal hygiene and practicing social distancing were the key to combating COVID-19, he said until and unless vaccine is created, it’s my appeal to public that it will be safe to keep oneself home-quarantined to keep the virus at bay.

Watch Video

Libang was talking to media while inspecting the quarantine facility at PTC, Banderdewa today. He said the Health department along with the police and district administration is all set to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. He informed that the quarantine facilities set up in the capital region including Banderdewa can accommodate around 8,000 people once the lockdown is lifted.

When contacted, Health Secretary P Parthiban also confirmed that RT-PCR test for suspected Coronavirus will be carried out at the laboratory at TRIHMS, Naharlagun from Saturday next and results of the tests will be made public as per COVID-19 protocol.

Till date, the State is dependent on the testing laboratories in neighbouring Assam, which at present has six ICMR-accredited laboratories where 5,000 samples can be tested in day now.

Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and DMO of Capital Complex and Papum Pare district, officers and officials from PTC, NDRF, State Transport Services and others Accompanied the Minister at PTC and Banderdewa checkgate.