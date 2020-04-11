National

Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 7447, death 239

At least 643 patients have been recovered from deadly disease.

April 11, 2020
New Delhi

Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India-  The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 7,447, and total number of deaths stands at 239. There are 6,556 active coronavirus patients in the country. At least 643 patients have been recovered from deadly disease.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with over 1,500 cases. Mumbai, financial capital of India, has recorded over 800 coronavirus cases since the outbreak. The death toll in Maharashtra rose to 110, highest in any state. The state accounts for over 46% coronavirus deaths in the country.

 

COVID-19 in India : State wise status 

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 363 7 6
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0
4 Assam 29 0 1
5 Bihar 60 0 1
6 Chandigarh 18 7 0
7 Chhattisgarh 18 9 0
8 Delhi 903 25 13
9 Goa 7 1 0
10 Gujarat 308 31 19
11 Haryana 177 29 3
12 Himachal Pradesh 28 6 1
13 Jammu and Kashmir 207 6 4
14 Jharkhand 14 0 1
15 Karnataka 207 31 6
16 Kerala 364 123 2
17 Ladakh 15 10 0
18 Madhya Pradesh 435 0 33
19 Maharashtra 1574 188 110
20 Manipur 2 1 0
21 Mizoram 1 0 0
22 Odisha 48 2 1
23 Puducherry 5 1 0
24 Punjab 132 5 11
25 Rajasthan 553 21 3
26 Tamil Nadu 911 44 8
27 Telengana 473 43 7
28 Tripura 1 0 0
29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0
30 Uttar Pradesh 431 32 4
31 West Bengal 116 16 5
Total number of confirmed cases in India 7447* 643 239
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

