Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 6412, death 199 

New Delhi

Coronavirus status in India – The total number of confirmed ( Covid-19 ) cases in India has jumped to 6412, showed latest figures from Union Health Ministry. The death toll from COVID-19, rose to 199 while 503 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,364 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 834 and Delhi at 720, Rajasthan at 463 and Telangana at 442.

According to ICMR, nearly 1.3 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country. From making masks mandatory to restricting movement of people in areas identified as COVID-19 hotspots, authorities across several states have beefed up enforcement measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak as the nationwide tally of confirmed cases neared 6,500 mark.

Odisha on Thursday became the first state to extend the lockdown further till April 30 and also announced closure of schools till June 17.

Covid-19 state wise status