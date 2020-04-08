Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 5274, 149 death

New Delhi

Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India climbed to 5274 and the death toll rose to 149 on Wednesday, after 485 new cases and 25 death were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the active cases in India are 4714, and around 410 people have either been discharged or migrated, the Union ministry added.

NORTH-EAST REGION