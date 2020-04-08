National
Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 5274, 149 death
485 new cases and 25 death were reported in the past 24 hours,
New Delhi
Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India climbed to 5274 and the death toll rose to 149 on Wednesday, after 485 new cases and 25 death were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
While the active cases in India are 4714, and around 410 people have either been discharged or migrated, the Union ministry added.
NORTH-EAST REGION
- of Arunachal Pradesh has launched COVIDcare app for people under quarantine.
- Amid COVID19 crisis, several Islamic organisations in Assam urged the entire muslim community in the State to observe Shab-e-Barat from home.
- Manipur CM requested the Prime Minister for an extension of the lockdown to tackle COVID-19.
- Isolation Cells set up in jails to keep inmates safe from pandemic in Meghalaya.
- Anganwadi workers at Kolasib, Mizoram are contributing by stitching protective masks for health and police functionaries.
- Churches in Christian-majority Nagaland have decided to forego Easter celebration, that falls on April 12.
- Schools in Sikkim directed to register with the State Government online portals to initiate e-education for the students.