Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 4789, 124 death

New Delhi

Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India climbed to 4789 and the death toll rose to 124 on Tuesday, after 508 new cases and 13 death were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the active cases in India are 4312, and around 353 people have either been discharged or migrated, the Union ministry added.

NORTH-EAST REGION